Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $636,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.