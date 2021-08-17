Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,529,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30,220.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 70,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 70,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 205,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

