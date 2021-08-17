Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 601 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

