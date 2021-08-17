CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.00 Million

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report $138.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.10 million and the lowest is $128.50 million. CRA International posted sales of $121.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $573.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CRAI stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09. CRA International has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 238,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.