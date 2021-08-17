COVA Reaches Market Cap of $865,527.97 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. COVA has a market capitalization of $865,527.97 and approximately $207,747.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00894996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00101875 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.