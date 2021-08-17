Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Coty reported sales of $560.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Coty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Coty by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 841,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 645,940 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Coty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 113,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Coty by 111,779.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 1,090.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 940,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,663. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.