Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

COST stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.34. The company had a trading volume of 140,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $453.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

