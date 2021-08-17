Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 57,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $452.34. 1,894,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $453.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

