Cortex Trading 1% Lower This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $34.17 million and $4.29 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.56 or 0.00868851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00159737 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,023,558 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.