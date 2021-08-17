Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDT opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

