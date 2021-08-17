Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GABC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

