Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDP opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,921,934.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock worth $2,363,944. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

