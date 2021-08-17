Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

