Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 412,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 65.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 990,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $14,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

