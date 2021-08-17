Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

NYSE:CNM opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

