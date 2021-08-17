Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. Barclays began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,836. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.