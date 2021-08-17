Cordasco Financial Network Sells 247 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 76,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,285,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

