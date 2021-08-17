Convergence Hits One Day Volume of $1.96 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Convergence has a total market cap of $34.44 million and $1.96 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00939098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00169308 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 968,186,154 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

