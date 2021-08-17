Contrasting Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) and Its Rivals

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OLMA) is one of 870 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Olema Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -$22.12 million -7.65 Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.71 billion $122.82 million -1.83

Olema Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Olema Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4914 18312 39958 773 2.57

Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 131.91%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 62.98%. Given Olema Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olema Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,603.87% -118.78% -27.00%

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.