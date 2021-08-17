Contrasting Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) & Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Eli Lilly and’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $62.20 million 0.92 -$30.89 million ($0.41) -1.49 Eli Lilly and $24.54 billion 10.55 $6.19 billion $7.93 34.04

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical and Eli Lilly and, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eli Lilly and 0 2 13 1 2.94

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 801.49%. Eli Lilly and has a consensus price target of $247.69, suggesting a potential downside of 8.24%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Eli Lilly and.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Eli Lilly and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -49.60% -103.37% -42.14% Eli Lilly and 22.71% 119.12% 15.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Rockwell Medical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores. It also manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. The company's dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. It is also developing other therapeutic product candidates for the treatment of hospitalized patients with acute heart failure; and home infusion therapy that allows patients to receive intravenous medications at home. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. Its target customers include medium and small sized dialysis chains and independent dialysis centers. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity. The Oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. The Immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. The Neuroscience products consist of Cymbalta, Emgality, Reyvow, and Zyprexa. The Other therapies include Bamlanivimab, Cialis, and Forteo.The company was founded by Eli Lilly on May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

