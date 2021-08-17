ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.22. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. ContextLogic shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 269,954 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $981,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,843 shares of company stock worth $3,465,190. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

