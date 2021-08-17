Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CPSS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 87,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,340. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.