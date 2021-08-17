Connectome Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $115,914.75 and $678,932.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Connectome has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00063727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.87 or 0.00944244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00165549 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.