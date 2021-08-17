COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Announces Earnings Results

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:COMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.
COMSovereign Company Profile
