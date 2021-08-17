COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Announces Earnings Results

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

COMSovereign Company Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

