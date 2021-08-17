Compound (COMP) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $410.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $480.94 or 0.01036907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,473,303 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

