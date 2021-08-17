Comparing Regis (NYSE:RGS) & Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72% Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Regis and Smart Share Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million 0.39 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -12.17 Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smart Share Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Regis and Smart Share Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Regis currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. Smart Share Global has a consensus target price of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 356.92%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Regis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Regis shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Regis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

