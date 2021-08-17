Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGDDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
MGDDF stock remained flat at $$171.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $171.80.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.