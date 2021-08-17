Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGDDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

MGDDF stock remained flat at $$171.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $171.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

