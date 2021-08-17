Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $20.33

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
