Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $20.33

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

