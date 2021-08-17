Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,076. The stock has a market cap of $307.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.04. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

