Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Posts Earnings Results

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

