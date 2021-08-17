Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Announces Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COCP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.