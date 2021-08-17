Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE YOU traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,884. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

YOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

