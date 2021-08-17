Cisco Systems (CSCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.23. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

