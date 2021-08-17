Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 target price (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.19.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$13.74 on Friday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$870.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.52.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

