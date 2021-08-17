CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DBM. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Shares of DBM stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.49. 914,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,626. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

