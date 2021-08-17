CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$81.00 price objective on the stock.

BAM.A has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.33.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

TSE:BAM.A opened at C$71.24 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of C$38.77 and a 1 year high of C$72.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99. The firm has a market cap of C$116.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.