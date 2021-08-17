Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.66. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $6.14 on Tuesday, hitting $182.25. 1,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.91. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

