Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

TSE CHR opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.64. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$708.83 million and a PE ratio of 32.70.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

