China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.12

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $580.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

