China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 38.9% in July

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 486,600 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

