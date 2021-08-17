China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 92,042 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 453,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.