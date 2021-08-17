China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of China HGS Real Estate stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.26. China HGS Real Estate has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.40.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter worth $71,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

