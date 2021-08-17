Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.