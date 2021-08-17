Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,155. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.49. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.