CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CGI by 71.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 228,324 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GIB stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.62. 4,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.
Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
