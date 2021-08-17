CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CGI by 71.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 228,324 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.62. 4,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

