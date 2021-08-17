Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$20.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

CERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CERV traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.27. The company had a trading volume of 170,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$19.36.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

