Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$20.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

CERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CERV traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.27. The company had a trading volume of 170,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$19.36.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

