CertiK Trading 46.2% Higher Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $107.92 million and $93.71 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00132692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00159532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,455.35 or 0.99508561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.85 or 0.00912546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.29 or 0.06938052 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,590,854 coins and its circulating supply is 56,126,442 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

