Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.67 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003281 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $127.57 million and $1.67 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00055828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00158812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.28 or 1.00087434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.30 or 0.00922949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.84 or 0.06909236 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,372,249 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.