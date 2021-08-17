Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 20.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 2,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

