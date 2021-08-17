CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CVM remained flat at $$9.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,453. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $387.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.18.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In related news, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,051.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $247,980. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEL-SCI stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.